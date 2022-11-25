Newport City Council has approved a five-year plan to make an “ambitious, fairer, greener Newport for everyone”, let’s take a look at what this means.

The council’s corporate plan 2022-27 is based on four objectives which aim to “transform” the city and services. At a full council meeting on Tuesday, November 22, members unanimously supported the proposals.

Economy, education, and skills

The first objective is focused on economy, education and skills. To improve these the council has said it is going to support local entrepreneurs, become a living wage city, and develop educational facilities.

The plan states: “Newport is on the cusp of repositioning itself as an economic powerhouse in south east Wales.”

An increase in Welsh speakers is also one of the council’s targets in the plan.

Environment and infrastructure

The second objective centres around the environment and sustainable infrastructure. The council has set a target of becoming a net-zero council, through active travel and improved air-quality on highways.

Protecting and enhancing the biodiversity and environment of Newport’s urban and rural communities is also a priority in the plan.

At the meeting, Cllr Lauren James – the only Green Party member on the council – said she would have liked more detail in the plans to tackle climate change.

Social care and community services

The third objective states the commitment to a range of youth, play and community-based activities, with the purpose of strengthening early-intervention and prevention.

The plan also states that the council wants to eliminate profit from children’s social care by working with providers, service users, and carers.

Continuing as a city of sanctuary for asylum seekers and refugees is also included in this objective.

Inclusive, fair and sustainable council

Finally the council has said it wants to be an inclusive organisation at its core – its accessibility to residents plays a part in this. Digital skills training and support for residents is listed in the plan to ensure fair access to digital services.

The plan adds that the council wants to improve the way residents interact with its democratic process and decision making – this could be through voting, consultations and meetings.

Community asset transfer’s (CAT) are mentioned in the plan to “transform neighbourhoods and communities”. A CAT occurs when a building or asset is transferred to a community group.

At the meeting council leader Jane Mudd said the plan had been “positively received” by residents.

Opposition leader, Conservative councillor Matthew Evans said his members would be “closely monitoring” the progress of the plan over the coming years.

Independent councillor for Lliswerry, Allan Morris, said: “I would have loved to have seen a bit more in there for our teenage generation – a generation left behind.”

He added: “I want to promise our youngsters a better future.”