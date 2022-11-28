RAGLAN youngster Dante Valaydon-Pillay has won The Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser of the Year Award from BBC Children in Need.

It is the first time the award has gone to a young person.

Dante was shortlisted from thousands by Children in Need after he raised more than £1,500 climbing Sugarloaf, near Abergavenny, every day for five days.

He trekked through sun, wind, fog, rain and heat, taking nearly 40,000 steps and completed 17 miles during his charity hike!.

Ed Jackson, the former Rugby Union player, accompanied him on day one of his challenge and Mountain Warehouse sponsored his kit.

Dante Valaydon-Pillay (L) and Ed Jackson (R) at the top of Sugarloaf

On the other days friends and family accompanied him.

He was inspired to raise money for Children in Need after his mother suffered a series of devastating strokes in 2017 and was in hospital for three months. His Grandma died from cancer at the same time.

He was fortunate that friends and family stood in to care for him.

More recently, he has seen his friend's mother foster children who are going through difficult family times.

Dante realised that not all children were as fortunate as himself.

Thinking back to when his mother was ill in hospital he decided to raise money for less fortunate children and the charity Children in Need.

Dante said: "A challenge is not a challenge if its easy, so I decided to think of something just a little more difficult.

"I can see the Sugarloaf from my bedroom window and thought - I'm going to climb that."

He wrote to Ed Jackson after being set a writing project in his English lesson during lockdown.

His class were asked to write an imaginary letter to Ed Jackson and knowing Ed had been severely injured in a diving accident which in many ways reflected his mothers own disabilities he decided to actually contact him and ask him if he would like to accompany him on his charity hike. He was delighted when Ed said he would love to.

Ed has set up a charity called Millimetres 2 Mountains which creates positive change for people who are facing mental health challenges as a result of encountering adversity in their lives.

Several people nominated Dante for The Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser Award after they were impressed by the creativity of his challenge and finding out about his own personal challenges over the years.

After making the final shortlist he was interviewed by Michael Ball on his Sunday Children in Need Special where he chatted to all of the shortlisted nominees.

Dante then went on to talk to BBC Radio Wales about his challenge and being shortlisted.

And on Children in Need day he appeared live in the Blue Peter studio in Salford, Manchester, where the winner of the award was revealed.

Dante emerged through the famous Blue Peter doors to a fanfare of cheers and clapping. On stage he met Joel and Richie, two of the Blue Pete hosts, and Jo Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, who presented Dante with a silver Pudsey trophy. As an extra surprise he was then given a rare silver Blue Peter badge and two tickets to 'Go Ape' - a treetop adventure park.

Dante also was a VIP at the main Children in Need programme where he was in the front row of the audience and watched live performances by Lewis Capaldi, Diversity and the Children In Need Appeal Choir.

Dante said: "I have had an amazing time. I never thought that I would ever win an award, I only wanted to raise money for Children in Need.

"The other nominees were brilliant and I never dreamed that I would win!

"I want to thank everyone who donated and nominated me. It was very kind of them. I remember my Grandma saying 'In a world where you can choose to be anything... choose to be kind'. If we are all just a bit kinder maybe the world will be a better place," he said.