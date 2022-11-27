A "LAVISH" traditional Welsh farmhouse with modern fittings and superb countryside views has just come onto the market.

Gwern Y Domen is located a few miles east of Caerphilly, between the outskirts of the town and Rudry.

Boasting four bedrooms and 8,000 square feet of floorspace, the property "has been lavishly reconfigured and refurbished over recent years with no expense spared".

Powells of Monmouth are managing the sale, and have placed a guide price of £2,950,000 on the home.

The games room at Gwern Y Domen in Caerphilly. (Image: Powells of Monmouth via Rightmove)

Gwern Y Domen is "tucked away" at the end of a long lane, where electric gates open into a private courtyard with "ample" parking.

"Wrapping around the courtyard is a triple garage and a large stone 'party' barn," the agents said.

That barn has been the subject of recent conversion work and is now a separate "leisure suite" with a gym, cinema and snooker room on the ground floor.

The kitchen at Gwern Y Domen in Caerphilly. (Image: Powells of Monmouth via Rightmove)

Stairs lead up to a "fantastic" mezzanine bar, a full-sized kitchen and a sitting and dining area.

The lower ground floor also includes a steam room, sauna and shower.

Inside Gwern Y Domen in Caerphilly. (Image: Powells of Monmouth via Rightmove)

The main building of the property includes a "bespoke" kitchen featuring a "moon-shaped breakfast bar".

The home's main reception room is currently used as a formal sitting and dining room, and features a "beautiful marble fireplace" with the original slate hearth.

One of the bedrooms at Gwern Y Domen in Caerphilly. (Image: Powells of Monmouth via Rightmove)

Underfloor heating has been installed throughout the ground floor, and floor to ceiling windows with electric blinds "allow light to flood into the space and mood lighting has also been installed".

There's also a "cosy" sitting room and French doors opening out onto the terrace. Stone steps lead to a cloakroom and study.

Home cinema at Gwern Y Domen in Caerphilly. (Image: Powells of Monmouth via Rightmove)



Upstairs are four "extremely generous" bedrooms, including two bedroom suites.

The main bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a connecting door into the main bathroom.

"Wonderful views can be appreciated from the principal bedroom," the agents said.

The "lavish" bathroom, meanwhile, contians dual hand basins with "ornate" vanity units, as well as a walk-in shower and an "enormous" bath.

Gwern Y Domen in Caerphilly. (Image: Powells of Monmouth via Rightmove)

The exterior of the property features an "extensive lawned garden" enclosed by dry stone walls, and an "abundance of colourful flower beds and mature trees" are a "haven for attracting wildlife, such as the resident tawny owls" living in the area.

"Excellent rural views can be appreciated from the garden and terrace," the agents said.

What's more, there is the potential for even more development at Gwern Y Domen.

"Across the lane is a detached derelict stone barn with planning permission granted to extend it and convert it into a four bedroom dwelling and garaging with hide-style tourist studios above," the agents said. "This is a superb opportunity to create a family home surrounded by approximately half an acre of gardens and grounds with potential to generate an income from the tourism industry."

Brought to market by Powells of Monmouth, Gwern Y Domen is on the market with a guide price of £2,950,000.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01600 732100.