PARENTS in Wales have just two days left to have their say on proposals to help cut the cost of school uniforms.

The Welsh Government launched a consultation in October seeking parents’ views on a number of plans to help lower the cost of kitting out their children for school.

Among the suggestions being consulted on are whether school uniforms need to be branded and the use of ‘iron on logos’, if schools should be able to exclusively use a single uniform supplier, and whether schools should provide uniform exchange or recycling schemes.

The consultation remains open until Monday, November 28.

Newport West MS Jayne Bryant, who chairs the Senedd’s children, young people and education committee, said: “It is great that our Welsh Labour Government is seeking views on ways to further support families through this cost-of-living crisis.

“Taking part in this consultation will give those affected the opportunity to have their say about these proposals to further reduce the cost of school uniform.

“A lot of work already happens in schools to keep uniform costs to a minimum. However, it remains that considerable amounts are being spent just to send children to school.”

Ms Bryant also urged families to check whether they are eligible for the Welsh Labour Government’s Pupil Development Grant Access Grant.

The grant, administered by Newport City Council, provides help with the cost of school uniform and school items.

“Amid the rising cost of living, it’s important that people in Newport are claiming what’s theirs,” Ms Bryant said.

Parents, carers, pupils, schools and other stakeholders can share their views by responding to the consultation before November 28.

The consultation can be found at: https://gov.wales/changes-statutory-guidance-school-uniform-and-appearance-policies