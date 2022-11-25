A FORMER county councillor and teacher has been found guilty of multiple counts of indecent assault by a jury.
Anthony Hampton, 75, was found guilty of 12 of the 13 historical allegations he faced following a trial at Newport Crown Court.
Hampton, of Fforest Drive in Barry, had denied the charges against him.
On Friday, the jury returned a guilty verdict for 12 counts of indecent assault on a male person, and found him not guilty of one further charge of indecent assault on a male person.
Hampton, a former Vale of Glamorgan councillor for the Illtyd ward, has been remanded in custody.
He will be sentenced on December 19.
