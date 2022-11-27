STEAK bake fans in Newport have a reason to cheer, if the food hygiene ratings for the city's Greggs bakeries are anything to go by.

If you're heading out this weekend to get some lunch or grab a treat between World Cup matches, you may want to check out the ratings for your local Greggs.

We've rounded up all the hygiene ratings for every Greggs branch in the city area.

The Food Standards Agency rank businesses from zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary - and five - meaning hygiene standards are very good.

The inspections are carried out by the relevant local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

Businesses in Wales are also required to display their hygiene ratings.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

And the great news for Greggs fans is that every one of the 13 branches in the Newport City Council area scored highly in their most recent hygiene inspections.

In fact, all but one of them scored the maximum five out of five.

The other - at 395 Malpas Road Newport South Wales - got the second highest possible rating of four when it was last inspected in September 2019.

Starting with the most recent report, here are the 12 Greggs in Newport which scored five for food hygiene:

Greggs, Unit 1 Usk Way, inspected in September 2022.

Greggs, Unit 3 Newport West Food Park, Retail Park, inspected in February 2022.

Greggs, Stow Hill Service Station, inspected in January 2022.

Greggs, Unit 19A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, inspected in October 2021.

Greggs, 6 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, inspected in February 2020.

Greggs, 3 Lakeside Drive, Coedkernew, inspected in September 2019.

Greggs, 13 Ringland Centre, Ringland Circle, inspected in August 2019.

Greggs, 31 High Street, inspected in August 2019.

Greggs, 42B Commercial Street, inspected in March 2019.

Greggs at Tesco Extra, Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, inspected in February 2019.

Greggs, 141-143 Caerleon Road, inspected in January 2019.

Greggs, Unit A3 Langland Park, West Langland Way, inspected in November 2018.

You can also check out our round-ups of food hygiene ratings for Subway branches in Newport and Cwmbran, as well as McDonald's drive-thrus in Gwent.