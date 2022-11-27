A KEEN photographer and member of the South Wales Argus Camera Club has produced a series of charity calenders featuring his images.

Larry Wilkie will be raising money for three local charities through the sale of the calendars which feature Magor and Undy, Caldicot and Black Rock, and Chepstow.

The three causes are: St Davids Hospice Care, Ready Steady Go – Activity Club supporting young children with autism, and Help For Dogs.

Mr Wilkie said: "This is the fourth year of producing calendars for charities and good causes. Funds raised and donated so far are just under £4,500, and among others, donations have been made to the NHS, Velindre Cancer Centre, St Davids Hospice Care and Severn Area Rescue Association.

"The calendars are A3 and full colour, and are £12 each, with £3 from each sale being donated to one of the good causes.

"I am also collecting any additional voluntary donations, which will be used to provide food for a local food bank just prior to Christmas."

The calendars will be delivered free of charge in Magor/Undy, Caldicot and Chepstow areas, or can be posted to UK addresses at an additional cost of £3.

Anybody interested in buying the calendars can order via email: larrywilkie@talktalk.net or he can be found on Facebook where you can send him a message.