GWENT children’s charity Sparkle played host to a special visitor as part of this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal.

Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills spent a few hours at the Serennu headquarters of Sparkle, talking to parents and children to see how BBC Children in Need funding has helped make a difference to their lives.

Sparkle supports children and young people with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties and their families.

Scott spent time with children and young people who attend the Sparkle after school clubs which are funded by BBC Children in Need. He was quick to join in too when he saw how fun, challenge and friendships made such an impact on the children.

More than 80 Gwent children and young people have so far benefited from the skills and after school clubs funded by BBC Children in Need.

As one parent Joanne said: "Sparkle provides a safe haven for children to express themselves, to encourage development and challenge them.

“My daughter loves coming to Sparkle Club. I cannot think of life without Sparkle, as it gives me two hours to recharge while my daughter is here. They are brilliant at what they do.”

Scott clearly enjoyed his visit to the Serennu Children’s Centre and the Sparkle children and young people enjoyed his company for a few hours and sent a big thank you to BBC Children in Need for funding the Sparkle activities that mean so much to them and their families.