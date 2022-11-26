MORE than 1,500 school children from around Newport were at Rodney Parade to watch Wales play Iran in the Fifa World Cup.

The youngsters enjoyed the morning with Mexican waves and lots of singing.

However, the final score of Wales 0 Iran 2 probably dampened a few of the high spirits.

These pictures were provided by the Huw Evans Picture Agency.

South Wales Argus: 25.11.22 - Picture shows over 1500 school children from around Newport watching the Wales play Iran in the Fifa World Cup in the stands at Rodney Parade.

Pictures: Huw Evans Picture Agency