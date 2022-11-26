MORE than 1,500 school children from around Newport were at Rodney Parade to watch Wales play Iran in the Fifa World Cup.
The youngsters enjoyed the morning with Mexican waves and lots of singing.
However, the final score of Wales 0 Iran 2 probably dampened a few of the high spirits.
These pictures were provided by the Huw Evans Picture Agency.
Pictures: Huw Evans Picture Agency
