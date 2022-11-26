A SECLUDED six-bedroom home with its own swimming pool, stables, and snooker table has gone on the market.
The Cedars in Usk boasts 16 acres of land, a private lake, and three large horse paddocks complete with stables.
The home has been listed by Tyron Ash Real Estate, with offers starting at £2.5 million.
The entrance hall is flanked by the dining room and a snooker room. Through the dining room is a spacious living room which leads out to the conservatory, and if you head through the kitchen – equipped with a breakfast bar – you will find a second, smaller sitting room which also leads outside to the stables.
The first floor is home to five en-suite bedrooms, some with adjoining dressing rooms, while the master bedroom is up another flight of stairs – complete with a four-piece bathroom and a lengthy walk-in wardrobe.
Outside is a large patio and a swimming pool with a fully equipped pool house, and plenty of land making this the ideal home for getting away from the hustle and bustle.
There is also a three-bedroom coach house on the grounds, ideal for hosting friends or family or could even be used as an getaway cottage to rent out.
An exclusive viewing day of the property - just south of Llanbadoc in Usk - will be held on Saturday, December 3.
Anyone wanting to find out more, or to book an appointment, can call the agents on 03332 401107, quoting the reference: SAFLA.
