A SECLUDED six-bedroom home with its own swimming pool, stables, and snooker table has gone on the market.

The Cedars in Usk boasts 16 acres of land, a private lake, and three large horse paddocks complete with stables.

The home has been listed by Tyron Ash Real Estate, with offers starting at £2.5 million.

The outside of the £2.5 million home in Usk. (Image: Tyron Ash Real Estate)

The entrance hall is flanked by the dining room and a snooker room. Through the dining room is a spacious living room which leads out to the conservatory, and if you head through the kitchen – equipped with a breakfast bar – you will find a second, smaller sitting room which also leads outside to the stables.

The larger sitting room at The Cedars. (Image: Tyron Ash Real Estate)

The first floor is home to five en-suite bedrooms, some with adjoining dressing rooms, while the master bedroom is up another flight of stairs – complete with a four-piece bathroom and a lengthy walk-in wardrobe.

Outside is a large patio and a swimming pool with a fully equipped pool house, and plenty of land making this the ideal home for getting away from the hustle and bustle.

There is also a three-bedroom coach house on the grounds, ideal for hosting friends or family or could even be used as an getaway cottage to rent out.

A three-bedroom coach house is also on the grounds. (Image: Tyron Ash Real Estate)

An exclusive viewing day of the property - just south of Llanbadoc in Usk - will be held on Saturday, December 3.

Anyone wanting to find out more, or to book an appointment, can call the agents on 03332 401107, quoting the reference: SAFLA.