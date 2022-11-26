A WALES supporter in Qatar for the World Cup has died, according to a fans’ group.

The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales.

“May he rest in peace.”

Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales..May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/KCPRdj8kBj — Fan Embassy Wales (@WeAreFSACymru) November 26, 2022

Officials believe more than 2,500 Wales supporters have made the trip to Qatar for the tournament.

Noel Mooney, chief executive of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), wrote on Twitter: “So sorry to hear that one of our supporters has passed away here.”

He added: “Our condolences go to the family and of course we are here to support however we can.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Qatar.”