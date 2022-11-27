STAFF need to make sure they are using business insurance when making journeys using their own vehicle for work purposes, councillors have stressed.

At a Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council meeting on Thursday, November 24, councillors discussed the draft driving at work policy.

The policy needed to be implemented to ensure the council complies with Health and Safety law while staff are on the road.

Council leader, Cllr Steve Thomas explained that it was important for the council to show that they are “managing the risk” to employees and others while they “undertaking their duties.”

Employers owe the same duty of care under health and safety law to staff and others who drive their own vehicles for work as they do to employees who drive company owned, leased, or hired vehicles.

Cllr Thomas said: “Various Road Traffic Acts and regulations also require employers to ensure that vehicles used for work purposes are safe and legal to be on the road, and that drivers are properly licensed and insured.

“For example, it is an offence to cause or permit someone to use vehicle in dangerous condition, drive on the road without a valid driving licence or motor insurance or use a hand-held mobile phone while driving.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins asked whether workers' own vehicle insurance documents would be checked to ensure they have business rather than social domestic and pleasure insurance – which covers travelling to and from work, but not journeys for work purposes.

Head of organisational development, Andrea Prosser said: “There is a process in place where managers check documentation.”

Cllr Malcolm Cross said: “I remember raising the question when my wife was a school clerk.

“She was asked to pop to the local post office or visit the bank, and her vehicle was insured for social, domestic and pleasure and not for work.

“I think it needs clarification that staff fully understand that they need to notify their insurers of the possibility that they could use it (vehicle) for work purposes and not just their own personal use.”

Ms Prosser said that “strong communication” on the details of the policy would be sent to the workforce.

Ms Prosser added that when the policy was discussed at a scrutiny committee earlier in the week a question on vehicle insurance for councillors had been asked.

Mr Prosser told councillors that she is now waiting for advice on whether councillors also needed to have their insurance documents checked.

Councillors unanimously agreed the policy.