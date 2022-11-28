THE future of day centre services in Caerphily County Borough will not be known until the New Year after a report into how they operate was delayed.

Earlier this year, Hugh Irwin Associates, known as HiCo, were commissioned to undertake the “values-based” review.

Nearly 400 people were expected to have taken part in the review – including parents, carers, family members, social workers, day service staff, NHS staff, and senior managers. But, the findings have been delayed until January 24 because of the amount of work involved.

The opening of day centres has been a concern with service users and carers since the beginning of the pandemic.

At first, the centres were closed and then reopened on a limited basis. Campaigners want services to reopen with pre-pandemic opening hours.

Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge, who originally called for the review, said he was disappointed by the delay.

At a social services scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, November 22, Cllr Etheridge said: “This has been a worrying time for carers and users, I have received a number of messages and calls – I appreciate we want to get it right – but there’s been quite a lot of activity on social media which has been rather negative in regards to the delay.”

Dave Street, head of social services, said HiCo was still identifying “strategic drivers” and what is deemed as good practice at other councils.

He said: “It’s a big logistical exercise with face to face meetings, one-to-one telephone conversations, Teams meetings, and written feedback.”

He added: “I feel it’s very important that this is work that is done right, rather than quickly.”

Deputy leader of the Plaid Cymru group, Cllr Charlotte Bishop agreed and said she would much rather a plan that’s fit-for-purpose.

Cabinet member for social services, Cllr Elaine Forehead, said: “I hope in January what we will have is a very thorough and robust result, and all the answers will be in that particular report.”

A letter has been sent out to carers and service users informing them of the delay.

A petition organised by carers last year received more than 1,200 signatures, with some describing the reduction in day care hours as “cruel”.

In November last year, the council rejected a notice of motion put forward by the Plaid Cymru group to reopen the day centres. Plaid Cymru also included the pledge to reopen day centres as part of its manifesto in this year’s council elections.