VISITING Christmas markets is truly a great way to spend the festive period. From mulled wine and hot food, fairground rides and ice skates to just taking a walk around the themed stalls and decorations, it truly does put you in the festive mood.

Christmas all across Europe attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors everywhere, with many from the UK flying to these destinations purely for the Christmas markets.

If you have some annual leave to use up and fancy getting away for a festive break, here are just five of the incredible Christmas markets Europe has to offer.

Edinburgh Christmas market

You don’t need to travel far for one of the most famous Christmas markets. In Scotland, Edinburgh’s market is world renowned for its activities and beautiful city sights.

The Edinburgh Christmas market will be taking place from November 25 until January 3.

Budapest Christmas markets

Budapest Christmas markets are full of traditions, stalls and shops. There are two main city ones, the Christmas Fair at Vorosmarty Square and Christmas Market by Basilica.

The first will run from November 18 to December 31, while the Christmas Market by Basilica will run from November 18 to January 1.

Prague Christmas markets

Head to Prague for Christmas markets packed full of festive fun. Open daily from November 26 until January 6, these markets light up the city and allow you to buy anything from traditional Christmas treats to local crafts.

Salzburg Christmas markets

Salzburg’s Christmas market goes as far back as the 15th century, so if you’re looking for a Christmas tradition add this to your bucket list.

Expect choral singing in front of the cathedral, nativity scenes and much more. The Christmas market in the City Centre will be running from November 17 until January 1.

Dresden Christmas market

Dresden Christmas market in Germany in another top pick. Running from November 23 until December 24, this pre-Christmas market will give you an all-round festive experience.

Rumoured to be one of Germany’s oldest Christmas markets, you will find activities such as the world’s tallest, 14.61-metre-high Ore Mountain step pyramid.

