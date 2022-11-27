NOVEMBER has flown by and Christmas is getting closer and closer. Before we know it it’ll be time to get the Turkey in the oven and fizz in the glasses, so if you’re thinking of starting your Christmas shop, then we’re here to help.

With most of the major supermarkets offering Christmas delivery and collection, you may not even have to enter the stores and face the festive madness.

Here are the dates for some of the major supermarkets' Christmas slots.

Tesco Christmas delivery slots

Tesco’s Christmas delivery slots are open now. You can book your slot for delivery or Click+Collect between December 20-23, or 24 December with selected stores.

Aldi Christmas delivery slots

Aldi’s Christmas collection slots are now available to book via Click and Collect on the Aldi website. Shoppers can their groceries online and select a one-hour collection window between December 20-23.

Asda Christmas delivery slots

Asda is offering a home delivery service on Christmas Eve for the first time.

This service is available in all 633 stores and the last delivery slot is between 3pm and 4pm. Asda is also operating delivery services from a limited number of stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

It has boosted its online delivery capacity this year and said it would have more than one million home delivery and click & collect slots available the week before Christmas. Booking has been open since the end of October.

Sainsbury’s Christmas delivery slots

You can book your Christmas delivery with Sainsbury’s from November 27. You can arrange your collection for anytime between December 18-24.

Collections made between Sunday-Wednesday are free.

M&S Christmas delivery slots

M&S slots are available to book now. You can pre-order your Christmas food and collect in-store from 22-24 December (England, Wales and Scotland) or on December 23 or 24 (Northern Ireland).

Morrisons Christmas delivery slots

Morrisons delivery slots are open now and you can order to pick up between December 20 - 23.