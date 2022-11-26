WITH Christmas fast approaching and December just around the corner, it may be tempting to crank up the volume to some festive tunes while 'driving home for Christmas'.

However, experts have warned that some songs may be more dangerous to drive to than others.

With so many Christmas number-one songs to choose from, here are the most dangerous hits to drive to this December.

The 15 most dangerous Christmas number one hits to drive to

The Irish car insurance experts over at Chill have kindly worked out the most dangerous hit Christmas songs to drive to this holiday season.

The experts did this by analysing the BPM, or beats per minute, of chart-topping Irish and UK songs as according to research, the higher a BPM is, the higher the risk posed to driving.

Here are the most dangerous Christmas songs to listen to while out driving:

Merry Christmas Everyone, Shakin' Stevens (BPM: 203) Hallelujah, Alexandra Burke (183) Mad World, Michael Andrews & Gary Jules (174) Mr Blobby, Mr Blobby (167) Sound of the Underground, Girls Aloud (164) Saviour’s Day, Cliff Richard (155) I Love You, Cliff Richard & The Shadows (151) 2 Become 1, Spice Girls (144) Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen (144) We Built This City, LadBaby (142) Can We Fix It?, Bob the Builder (140) Earth Song, Michael Jackson (138) Goodbye, Spice Girls (136) There’s No One Quite Like Grandma, St Winifred's School Choir (136) Mistletoe and Wine, Cliff Richard (135)

Shakin' Stevens' hit song, Merry Christmas Everyone, frequently reenters the charts around Christmastime and is a fast-paced tune that may pose a risk to drivers.

With a BPM of 203, it might be a good idea to play this one sparingly.

Other songs like the 2003 Christmas re-release of Mad World by Michael Andrews & Gary Jules have a high BPM and may impact your driving.

