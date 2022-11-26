CHRISTMAS is a time of tradition. Whether it’s the day you put your decorations up, the Christmas movies you rewatch every year or the treats you leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Everyone has their own traditions and their own habits that make Christmas a special time of year.

With Christmas around the corner, researchers at M&S Credit Card surveyed the nation to reveal the things which made Christmas in Britain magical.

While many things made the list, simply being with loved ones came out on top (46 per cent).

Getting dressed up on Christmas morning, tasting that first mince pie (25 per cent), sharing a massive tin of chocolates with a festive film (22 per cent), and enjoying leftover sandwiches on Boxing Day (22 per cent) also made the final list.

Brits reveal their favourite things about Christmas (Image: Canva)

Did your favourite Christmas tradition make the list?

UK’s favourite things to do at Christmas