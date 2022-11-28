IF YOU'VE you ever wondered what the worst day to drive is but aren’t sure, then you’re in luck.

As experts at Bristol Street Motors have shared their latest study that reveals the worst day to drive.

Friday was named the worst day of the week to embark on a car journey.

The company urged drivers to avoid the roads between 4pm and 5pm as that is when congestion levels are at their highest across the UK.

Bristol Street Motors analysed data from TomTom’s Traffic Index, revealing the congestion levels of cities across the UK.

They found that on average, motorists in urban areas experienced congestion levels of 24 per cent, spending the equivalent of 5,160 minutes (or 86 hours) in rush hour traffic every year.

It also found that evening rush hours are more congested than in the mornings across the country.

UK drivers spend 33 per cent of their journey sat in morning traffic, rising to 40 per cent of their journey for evening rush hour.

A Bristol Street Motors spokesperson commented on the research: “While losing time to rush hour is inevitable no matter where you live in the UK, there are ways to minimise how long you’re stuck in traffic.

“For example, if workplaces offer flexible starting times, drivers can stagger their commute to avoid the busiest hours on the road. Starting your day at 8am or 10am can help you claim back more time for yourself over the course of the year.

“It can also be valuable to research alternative routes to and from work. Even when a route seems longer on your satnav, you could be avoiding traffic-heavy roads for a faster journey.”