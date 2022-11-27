A LEADING women's charity has joined calls for there to be a full, independent investigation of Gwent Police, following recent revelations about officers' alleged conduct.

The force has been rocked in recent weeks by reports, first published by The Sunday Times, surrounding former police officer Ricky Jones and several colleagues, after his daughter found messages on her late father's mobile phone.

Welsh Women's Aid said that after "reading the testimonies of the family of Ricky Jones, we are disappointed that survivors of domestic abuse are not being listened to by Gwent Police".

"We fully support the family in their quest for justice and reform and we add our voice to calls for a full independent investigation into misconduct allegations at Gwent Police," the charity added. "It is only with impartial and thorough scrutiny that we can hope to see any real culture change across the Force, and for trust to be built."

The police watchdog the IOPC has since launched its own probe into the alleged communications, and Gwent Police has suspended three officers.

Wiltshire Police has also been drafted in to investigate the allegations levelled against the Gwent force.

Pam Kelly, the chief constable for Gwent, has condemned the alleged messages.

She said: "The content shared with us is vile and these views have absolutely no place in Gwent Police.

"While the independent investigation is under way we’re unable to comment on the individual allegations but we have demonstrated that we do take professional standards of behaviour extremely seriously and will take action against any officer or staff member breaching them regardless of rank."

But Welsh Women's Aid, which supports victims of domestic violence and abuse, said the alleged communications between Sergeant Jones and some colleagues were indicative of a wider issue.

"This is not an isolated case – a culture of misogyny, racism, bullying and corruption is rife within forces across the UK," the charity said.

"Endemic misogyny, racism, survivors not being believed, a culture of belittling traumatising experiences and rates of charges against perpetrators remaining woefully low - these are some of the very reasons that the vast majority of women choose not to report male violence and abuse to the police when it happens to them.

"Despite attempts to address this situation by Gwent Police, women have always known that this was never about the ‘odd bad apple’.

"There is evidenced institutional misogyny and widespread exploitation of a position of power within the police and we need to see independent scrutiny, measurable accountability and root-and-branch reform to put an end to this once and for all."

The "bad apple" comments come as members of The Women's Equality Party held a candlelit vigil outside Gwent Police HQ, protesting against what they described as "the revelation of misogynistic, racist and homophobic WhatsApp conversations between officers in the force".

Welsh Women's Aid called for Gwent Police and other forces nationwide to "initiate a complete culture change which places respect for women as a top priority".

"On behalf of the one in three women who will experience male violence in their lifetime, we are calling on Gwent Police and all police forces in Wales to listen to women," the charity added. "Believe women. Show respect and empathy as a minimum."