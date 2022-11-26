STRICTLY Come Dancing will face some scheduling changes in the coming weeks due to the World Cup in Qatar.

The scheduling change will affect both the quarter and semi-finals of the popular BBC show.

Due to Qatar's summer heat, the World Cup was delayed from its usual June/July slot to November/December, causing the clash with Strictly Come Dancing.

Will Strictly Come Dancing be on during the World Cup?





Strictly will still be on during the World Cup, with different dates scheduled for the quarter and semi-finals.

The quarter-finals will now take place on Friday, December 2, as opposed to its normal Saturday slot.

The semi-final will take place just over a week later, on Sunday, December 11.

Strictly Come Dancing to face scheduling changes due to Fifa World Cup (Image: PA)

A spokesperson for the BBC confirmed to Metro.co.uk that scheduling changes had been put in place.

They said: "Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"The quarter-final of Strictly Come Dancing will now air live on Friday, December 2, and the semi-final will now air live on Sunday, December 11, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer."

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final 2022?





The final is rumoured to take place on December 17.

This would be in line with last year's final date, which aired on December 18.