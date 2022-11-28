Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Leo Brian David Powell was born on September 21, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. He is the first child of Ian Powell and Beth Roberts, of Talywain.

Harrison Thomas Thacker-Hayes was born on October 8, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. Mum and dad are Demi Thacker and Thomas Hayes, of Newport, and his big brother is Ollie, three.

Milo Peter Morgan-Hayes was born on November 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 8oz. He is the first child of Hannah Lee and Danny Morgan-Hayes, of Cwmbran.