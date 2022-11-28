MONMOUTHSHIRE Building Society has ended the year in style by capturing not one but two prizes at the annual South Wales Argus Business Awards.

First, they got the better of financial advisers Niche and Beauty Oasis Day Spa & Clinic to claim the Caerphilly County Borough Council-sponsored Best Place to Work Award.

And the celebrations continued as the 153-year-old society received the overall Business of the Year title, backed by headline sponsors the University of South Wales and Newport City Council.

For their second award, the society was up against the other category winners, which included the likes of Premier Forest Products and Newport Transport.

Built on the mutual model, the society’s core purpose is to support members, colleagues and communities to thrive, and this position informs and shapes their strategic decision making.

With more than 250 employees in branches across south Wales, the society’s retention rate is above 90 per cent, with 38 per cent of new and development roles filled internally.

They are committed to developing talent and plan to offer six new apprenticeships during 2022/23, with four recruited to date.

This April, they gave all staff £1,000 for increasing costs of living, regardless of the length of employment.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, from Caerphilly County Borough Council, presented society representatives with their first accolade.

Dr Louise Bright, of the University of South Wales, did the honours for the second.