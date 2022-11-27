THIS week we asked our readers to put forward nominations for the best kebab shop in Newport.

There are plenty to choose from in the city, and after a hotly-contested vote, it was Sen BBQ in Maindee which took the number-one spot.

After the initial disappointment that my own personal favourite hadn't made it onto the list of readers' favourites, I dried my eyes and took a trip to 146 Chepstow Road to find out what all the fuss was about.

Fortunately, the combination of a yellow weather warning and the Wales v Australia match meant I arrived at a perfect time and was served right away.

I opted for the chicken doner in a wrap, having been told in advance by colleagues to "get the spongy bread".

Sen BBQ in Chepstow Road, Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

Right away you could tell this was going to be different from the usual late-night doner, as the staff member produced an enormous square of bread that was, well, spongy.

The portion size was generous, with plenty of chicken meat piled into the centre and then topped with salad, red cabbage, and a squirt of chilli and garlic sauces.

I arrived home and unwrapped the kebab, and the smell was so good I nearly forgot to take some photos before I tucked in.

Once I'd worked out how best to tackle the rolled-up monster, it didn't take me long to polish it off, because it was that tasty.

The chicken doner (unwrapped) from Sen BBQ in Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

The chicken meat was tender and really well seasoned, there was a nice rainbow of salad running through the length of the doner, and the chilli sauce have a lovely kick to it.

But the star of the show was undoubtedly the bread, which elevated the whole meal in a way the usual, half-stale pitta breads that normally accompany kebabs never could.

The only drawback was the amount of sauce that fell out of the end - although that probably says more about my messy eating than it does about the meal - and again the bread was perfect for mopping it up.

Argus readers, you were bang on the money with this one.

The verdict? Sen-sational.