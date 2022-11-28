Newport is an ever changing city and these pictures from our archives prove how much it has changed over the years. From the old Art College prior to development, lost lost shops and the wharfs along the River Usk, these photographs are a fascinating glimpse into the past.
This is the old Bolt Street school in Pill in 1988
This is the old Ferrari's shop in Upper Dock Street in 2008
The redevelopment of old dockland buildings on George Street
Newport's Masonic Hall
Prefabs on and new on Masefield Vale, Newport
Reynolds department store on Commercial Street, Newport
Woolworths on Commercial Street in Newport
