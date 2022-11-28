Newport is an ever changing city and these pictures from our archives prove how much it has changed over the years. From the old Art College prior to development, lost lost shops and the wharfs along the River Usk, these photographs are a fascinating glimpse into the past.

South Wales Argus: Submitted Bolt St School 1988 Newport

This is the old Bolt Street school in Pill in 1988

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...5.6.08 REPORTER EXTERIOR OF FERRARIS IN UPPER DOCK STREET NEWPORT

This is the old Ferrari's shop in Upper Dock Street in 2008

South Wales Argus: submitted jesseman george street Newport

The redevelopment of old dockland buildings on George Street

South Wales Argus: submitted MASONIC HALL NEWPORT

Newport's Masonic Hall

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC PREFABS OLD AND NEW

Prefabs on and new on Masefield Vale, Newport

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC CORONATION OF ELIZABETH II, JUNE 2ND 1953. NEWPORT DECORATION. REYNOLDS & CO. LTD.

Reynolds department store on Commercial Street, Newport

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC CORONATION OF ELIZABETH II, JUNE 2ND 1953. NEWPORT DECORATION. F.W. WOOLWORTH & CO LTD.

Woolworths on Commercial Street in Newport