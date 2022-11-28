Members of a wartime youth club held in Pill, Newport, got the chance to share some memories when they held a reunion dinner in May 1985.
The Pheonix Youth Club was formed in 1940 and ran for almost 10 years before disbanding.
In 1985 we ran a story which said: "But since then the members have got together every few years for various reunions and on Saturday they marked their fortieth anniversary with a celebratory dinner at a local inn."
