A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ROISIN PAYTON, 25, of Bryn Eglwys, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was fined £160 after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating at the Six in Hand pub on April 12.

She was ordered to pay £250 costs and a £34 surcharge.

LAUREN PROSSER, 26, of Harcourt Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Victoria Road, Rhymney, on July 5.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JORDAN COPSEY, 21, of Briton Close, Thornwell, Chepstow, was sentenced to a two-year community order after admitting a Malicious Communications Act offence on April 24.

They were made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

DANNY LUKE ROBINSON, 28, of Granston Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a mobile phone and tablet on May 30, 2021.

He must attend 30 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a two-year restraining order and pay £1,275 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LISA BRAY, 40, of Ringland Circle Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted possession of cannabis on March 25.

DANIEL REYNOLDS, 28, of Jubilee Road, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the M4 in Newport on July 6.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £80 surcharge.

ELIZABETH DAWN LOVERIDGE, 34, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEROY DAFYDD THOMAS, 41, of High Street, Argoed, near Blackwood, was made the subject of a five-year restraining order after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to two doors on August 11, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £505 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW MANSER, 57, of Hillview Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £284 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 Queensway on July 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER GEORGE MAYHEW, 37, of Somerton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KANE REYNOLDS, 60, of Court Farm Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID ROBERTS, 38, of King Street, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY DAVID WALKER, 39, of King Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTA RADZEWICZ, 36, of Winterson Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.