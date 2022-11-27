A VISITOR at a popular Christmas attraction was taken to hospital on Saturday following an "incident", emergency services have confirmed.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called out to an incident at the Winter Wonderland event in central Cardiff at around 5.15pm.
Paramedics of the service's Cycle Response Team rushed to the scene, and "one patient was taken to the University Hospital of Wales" in an ambulance, a spokesperson for the service said.
Cardiff Winter Wonderland is an annual event comprising ice skating, rides, food and drink stalls, and live entertainment.
This year it is split over two neighbouring sites in the capital, outside the city hall and within the walls of Cardiff Castle.
Cardiff Winter Wonderland was contacted for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here