A VISITOR at a popular Christmas attraction was taken to hospital on Saturday following an "incident", emergency services have confirmed.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called out to an incident at the Winter Wonderland event in central Cardiff at around 5.15pm.

Paramedics of the service's Cycle Response Team rushed to the scene, and "one patient was taken to the University Hospital of Wales" in an ambulance, a spokesperson for the service said.

Cardiff Winter Wonderland is an annual event comprising ice skating, rides, food and drink stalls, and live entertainment.

This year it is split over two neighbouring sites in the capital, outside the city hall and within the walls of Cardiff Castle.

Cardiff Winter Wonderland was contacted for comment.