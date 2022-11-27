GWENT Police as an institution is "united in terms of dealing with issues of misogyny", the region's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.

Jeff Cuthbert said he had "absolutely no doubt" recent claims about some officers' behaviour were being taken seriously and investigated properly.

The force is currently being investigated by the IOPC and by Wiltshire Police after The Sunday Times published claims made by the family of a former officer that he had allegedly engaged in inappropriate communications with some colleagues.

"The statements we’ve made, the work that’s been put in hand, it’s clearly I hope set up in order to tackle these issues: misogyny, racism, allegations of corruption are of course totally unacceptable," Gwent PCC Mr Cuthbert told BBC Radio Wales on Sunday.

PCCs are elected into office and serve as a link between the public and police forces.

Asked whether the recent Sunday Times articles uncovered the "tip of the iceberg", Mr Cuthbert said: "We have to see if that’s the case, and if it is we will have to strengthen the actions, the procedures we already have in place."

He added: "Let me assure you, we not only expect officers and staff to call out inappropriate behaviour, we require it of them."

Recently, women's groups have called for further investigation of Gwent Police and dismissed the idea the recent alleged behaviour could be explained as a few "bad apples" in the force.

But Mr Cuthbert said: "When you say that, you’re actually casting a cloud over all police officers, and I can tell you the overwhelming majority of Gwent officers are as horrified as we are with these allegations.

"They want to make it absolutely clear that they have no part in that. It’s very important we have some sense of balance in this."

Looking ahead to the conclusion of the current investigations, he said: "All I can do really is give the assurance on behalf of the chief constable that she is absolutely committed to sorting this out, looking through all the issues, and coming to the right conclusions."

He added: "We work with an awful lot of groups concerned with violence against women and girls, we sponsor a lot in Gwent, we’re very serious about these issues, and clearly the issue of misogyny is linked to that.

"I would reassure listeners, don’t hold everything by these articles. If you know of any issues that are unacceptable, please come to us and we will investigate and take it very seriously."