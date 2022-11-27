A MAN has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of an 18-year-old.

Ricky Davies, 29, from Caerphilly, is accused of being responsible for the death of Dafydd Hughes from Abertysswg following a crash in Monmouthshire.

The teenager died after a crash on the B4235 Usk Road, Shirenewton, near Chepstow, on Sunday, May 8.

Davies has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Graham Leader, drink driving with 152 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, driving without insurance and driving without a licence in a Ford Focus.

MORE NEWS: Cocky drug dealer who filmed himself with wads of cash made £28k in under a month

The defendant, of Aneurin Terrace, Rhymney, did not enter any pleas during his appearance at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Dafydd Hughes was described by family as “a very kind and loving boy who worshipped his family”

Davies was granted unconditional bail and is due to appear at the crown court on December 22.

After Mr Hughes died, his family released a tribute to him.

They said: “We as a family are truly heartbroken.

“Dafydd had just turned 18, he had his whole life ahead of him.

'He would touch a place in your heart'





“He was a very kind and loving boy who worshipped his family.

"He was a good friend to many people and had that little something about him.

“If you only met him for a minute, he would touch a place in your heart.

“Dafydd made the most of his life and was always smiling.

"He loved fishing and going to dog shows. He was a proper boy.

“Dafydd was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and dear friend and will be greatly missed.”

Mr Hughes was travelling in a Focus that collided with a Peugeot 5008 SUV at around 1.30pm that day.