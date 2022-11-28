A RESIDENTIAL street in Newport could have a new HMO if plans are approved by councillors.

An application has been submitted to create a "small" house in multiple occupation (HMO) in the Maindee area of the city, providing accommodation for five people.

The premises at 17 Bedford Road is currently a terraced house with three bedrooms.

HMOs are properties with separate bedrooms but typically have shared kitchen and bathroom areas, and are common places to live for students and single adults.

Newport council has regulations around the concentration of HMOs in any particular area.

At the Bedford Road premises, there are currently three bedrooms in the upstairs of the property, as well as a bathroom and a toilet room.

The ground floor currently comprises a living room, lounge area, dining room and kitchen.

If the HMO plans are approved, the downstairs lounge and living room would be converted into bedrooms. The present dining room would become a "communal area" and the kitchen would remain in the same place.

Upstairs, two of the existing bedrooms would be unchanged, and the bathroom and toilet area would be reconfigured to allow for a third bedroom to be created.

What is currently the third bedroom upstairs would be made into a storage room, planning documents show.

A council officer from the highways department flagged some issues over the proposed HMO, noting there would be a "shortfall of three parking spaces".

The same officer recommended an "on-street parking survey is carried out" by the applicant and then submitted to the council.

The plans have been submitted to Newport City Council's planning committee, which will review the application before making a final decision.

The HMO proposal can be viewed online on the Newport council website under reference number 22/1020.