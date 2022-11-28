THREE people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found at a house in South Wales.

Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody, South Wales Police said.

The force began an investigation after the bodies of the two babies were discovered at an address in Wildmill, Bridgend, on Saturday evening. Officers were called to the property just before 8pm.

Superintendent Marc Attwell said: “This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.”