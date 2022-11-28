A SHOPKEEPER from Newport has appeared in court after trading standards officers found illegal vape products for sale in his store.

Kalpesh Patel had disposable vapes with higher amounts of nicotine-containing liquid than allowed, Newport City Council said.

Vapes were found in Lifestyle Express at 238 Corporation Road with between 2,500 and 3,500 'puffs' in each tank.

The legal limit is around '600' puffs or two millilitres.

The 53-year-old defendant appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on November 17, when he pleaded guilty to one offence of having disposable vapes available for supply that breached the regulations.

He also admitted a further three offences of failing to include an information leaflet with the products.

Magistrates fined Patel a total of £1,332 and ordered him to pay costs of £1,046 and a victim surcharge of £133.

The prosecution was brought by Newport City Council following an investigation by trading standards officers.

Councillor James Clarke, the council’s cabinet member for strategic planning, regulation and housing, said: "These vapes posed a serious risk to health and I’m pleased the magistrates recognised the gravity of the offence.

"Our trading standards officers are to be commended for taking action to protect the health of the public by taking action.

"I would urge anyone with concerns about possible similar occurrences to contact them."