THE WORLD is facing unprecedented pressures like never before – and we in the United Kingdom are not immune to this.

But in the recent autumn statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer was honest with the British people that tough times lie ahead.

Thus, he laid out his blueprint for a path to growth by following through with:

• Tackling inflation to stop it eating into paycheques and savings, and disrupting business growth plans;

• Welsh Government will receive £1.2 billion in additional funding over two years;

• The Energy Price Guarantee, which is protecting households throughout this winter by capping typical energy bills at £2,500, will continue to provide support from April 2023 with the cap rising to £3,000;

• Increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation next year.

I am immensely proud of this compassionate UK Conservative government in guaranteeing support to the most vulnerable in society.

As the chancellor said, there’s a tough road ahead, but our economy remains strong with unemployment at historically low levels. It’s inevitable that difficult choices were made in the autumn statement, but it is only through sound management of the public finances that we can provide the long-term economic stability that is so vital for families.

What was disappointing is that the shadow chancellor in Westminster didn’t propose any alternative to the plans laid out by the chancellor to fix our finances. Indeed, her response was shallow and weak.

And again we’ve seen criticism from Welsh Labour ministers, without much indication of what the alternative is.

One moment the Welsh Government was up in arms about tax cuts and threaten to reimpose income tax banding, then they are up in arms that these measures have been reversed.

Like I’ve said before – every time the Welsh Government position is basically the opposite of what the UK government says.

But what is particularly welcome is the additional £1.2 billion funding for Wales. We desperately need the Welsh Government to swiftly use this level of additional funding to support our NHS and boost our education system.