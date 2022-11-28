A PENSIONER has appeared in court after being charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a 73-year-old woman.

Terry Ing, 79, from Monmouth, is accused of being responsible for the death of Francis Green following a crash in Usk last year.

The collision happened on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the A472 junction with the A449 and involved a grey Seat Ibiza and a silver Suzuki Vitara.

Ing, of Levitsfield Close, Rockfield, has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving to John Green and Beverley Green.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He is due to appear at the crown court on December 22.