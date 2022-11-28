The UK could be hit by snow in the coming days as the Met Office warned of “wintry” conditions beginning as early as this week.

The conditions look set to be isolated to higher ground as forecasters issued their short to medium term weather forecast for December.

Met Office meteorologists warned of the risk of “wintry” showers between December 2 and December 11.

They warned: "The generally more settled pattern is favoured to continue through the remainder of the period, but with a chance of showers feeding into northeastern coastal areas, along the south coast and perhaps some more persistent rain to the west and southwest.”

The Met Office added: "These may become wintry, but this risk will be mostly confined to higher ground. Temperatures are expected to trend a little below average through the start of December, particularly in the south where easterly winds will make it feel somewhat cooler."

What different Met Office weather warning mean

The forecast comes as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter parts of the UK on the last weekend of November.

The Met Office issued yellow warnings for rain in parts of Wales, parts of Scotland and areas in southern England.

Will it snow this Christmas?





For the period leading up to Christmas Day, the UK can expect colder conditions, with overnight fog and frost.

The Met Office said: “Confidence remains low for this period. Conditions are expected to be more settled than of late, with the potential for high pressure to be located close to the UK, at least at first.

Are the rumours true?



Turning drier and colder for many areas this week, with scope for quite widespread fog, low cloud and some patchy frost pic.twitter.com/esVzP7Bt2e — Met Office (@metoffice) November 27, 2022

“With time, however, we may see a return to frontal systems moving in from the west, with drier interludes between. Whilst temperatures may average out close to normal overall, colder conditions are possible at times, with a risk of overnight frost and fog.”