A MAN is to face trial after he pleaded not guilty to three assault allegations made against him.
Corey Rowlands, 20, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm against another man.
He is also faces an assault by beating charge allegedly committed against a woman.
All charges date from incidents on January 16.
Rowlands, of Brynheulog Street, Penybryn, Caerphilly, is to go on trial on April 25, 2023 with the case expected to last three days.
He was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Crown Court via video link from Parc Prison.
