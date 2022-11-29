Cwmbran solicitors Rubin Lewis O’Brien has strengthened its litigation team.

Solicitor Alexandra Taylor, aged 36, has joined head of litigation Patrick Howarth's burgeoning team and Caitlin Nunan, 23, has been promoted to trainee solicitor.

Patrick, recently promoted to partner at the Gwent solicitor's practice, said: "In September we promoted Caitlin from litigation paralegal to trainee solicitor on the basis of her contribution to the department since she joined in June 2021.

"As instructions to the litigation department continue to increase, we also saw the opportunity to expand our team by bringing in Alexandra, who has impressed since she joined the firm oat the beginning of November. Alexandra will also be assisting in non-contentious property law to enable us to expand our property practise and provide a comprehensive service for clients.

"We are delighted to welcome Alexandra to the team who we consider to be a very good addition and a talented lawyer. We were also delighted to offer Caitlin a training contract and have high hopes for her career with us, having shown tremendous aptitude in her time here so far."

Rubin Lewis O'Brien, based in Cwmbran town centre, carries out a full range of civil and commercial litigation.

Patrick said: "We take great pride in the service that we provide to our clients. We are lucky to have some talented lawyers in our team."

Masters graduate, keen reader, home designer and mother- of-one Alexandra, from Cardiff, said: "I love everything about the firm and the people I work with both at the practice and our clients."

Trainee solicitor and accomplished baker Caitlin, also from Cardiff, said: "I enjoy developing my knowledge and skills over a wide range of both civil and commercial litigious matters. I like the challenging nature of litigation and also working with a supportive team to achieve successful outcomes for our clients.

"Rubin Lewis O’Brien invests heavily in its staff. I am grateful for the opportunity to progress my career in this professional and reputable firm."

Rubin Lewis O’Brien was established in 1966 and after over half a century continues to provide high-quality, legal advice to the local community and beyond.