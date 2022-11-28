Newport -based Jordan Day-Williams has been recognised as one of this year’s most exceptional business leaders at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2022 Grand Final.

Jordan Day-Williams, founder of COBRA Music Studios, won Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Formed in 2017 while studying at the University of South Wales, COBRA Music Studios is a contemporary recording company for traditional styles of music and audiobook & voice over production, based at the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in Newport.

The programme, in partnership with Starling Bank, has recognised the UK’s most inspiring entrepreneurial success stories for a decade and developed a community-oriented network of alumni which grows year on year.

The ceremony was held at Grosvenor House in London and saw 1,400 entrepreneurs and colleagues join together to celebrate a collective £2 billion generated in turnover and more than 17,000 jobs.

Jordan Day-Williams is among 12 Welsh entrepreneurs who went home with prizes in categories from Health & Beauty and Sustainability to Family Business and the overall Great British Entrepreneur of the Year Award, which was won by Jordan Brompton of myenergi Ltd

Jordan said: “Since going solo last year, I have been overwhelmed with the support from everyone. Every person that I have the opportunity to collaborate with is part of the COBRA family, and it is a true honour and privilege to be able to work with so many incredible people.

"Congratulations go to not only all of the businesses that were finalists at the awards, but to all businesses and solopreneurs out there. It’s not easy, and times are tough, but when you love what you do, it’s worth it!”

Great British Entrepreneur Awards founder Francesca James said that the awards’ tenth anniversary was the biggest and best yet.

She said: “Celebrating Britain’s ambitious, driven and inspirational entrepreneurs for a decade has been an honour, and we’ve learnt so much from hearing all of their unique stories and perspectives.

“The extraordinary circumstances of the last few years have tested the resilience of our business communities, and the challenges were enough to give many entrepreneurs an excuse to give up. Instead, our award winners did the opposite and, through ingenuity, innovation and the ability to adapt, they thrived.

“These challenges certainly haven’t gone away, and the next few years will present new obstacles to overcome - but one only needed to look around the room at our tenth anniversary to see some of the truly special founders and doers, to gain confidence that this snapshot of the economy can go on and adapt again.

“We’d like to congratulate all of our 2022 winners for all of their hard work and achievements - we look forward to following your lead into 2023 and beyond!”

Anne Boden, Founder of Starling Bank, headline partner of the awards, said: “Entrepreneurs up and down the country across so many different industries have shown just how innovative and resilient they have been in these uncertain times. The awards are a celebration of their success - congratulations to all winners.”