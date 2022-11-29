A PAEDOPHILE caught with child abuse images has been handed a suspended prison sentence and put on the sex offender register.
Harry James Lamont, 34, of Caerleon Road, Newport, admitted making two category C still images of children and possession of a prohibited image of a child.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of an extreme pornographic image showing a person having sex with a chicken.
The offences took place between March 25, 2021 to December 18, 2021, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
Lamont was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for two years.
The defendant was made the subject of a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
Lamont will have to register as a sex offender for seven years.
He will have to pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
