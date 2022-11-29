WINNING the Family Business of the Year crown at the 2022 South Wales Argus Business Awards was “the cherry on top of the cake” for Specialist Façade Inspections (SFI).

The Newbridge company’s prize, sponsored by Harding Evans Solicitors, was one of 14 handed out on the night, as Monmouthshire Building Society took the over all title of Business of the Year.

Cladding consultancy SFI is a family business founded in 2019 by father and son Paul and Josh Tedstone.

The firm provides full cladding fire testing and inspection services including external wall fire reviews to determine compliance with building safety regulations.

SFI were presented with their award by Harding Evans Solicitors partner and head of commercial Mike Jenkins.

“We’re very proud and excited to have been awarded Family Business of the Year in the South Wales Argus Business Awards,” said company director Josh Tedstone.

“After a tough few years of trading, we’re happy to be celebrating reaching our three-year anniversary and this is the cherry on top of the cake.

“We are a local, family business that works to support local causes and our community wherever possible, so it’s great to receive recognition in our local business awards.

SFI got the nod from the judges ahead of Davies Contractors and Retail Merchandising Services.

This year’s ceremony, which took place at the University of South Wales’ Newport campus, had the university and Newport City Council as its co-headline sponsors.