Businesses and individuals from across Gwent turned up to the 2022 South Wales Argus Business Awards evening at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus.

They were treated to a Champagne reception, a buffet, panel discussion and the awards ceremony.

The headline sponsors were Newport City Council and USW and the winner of Business of the Year was Monmouthshire Building Society.

Here is a selection of pictures from the night.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus Business Awards 2022 at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus

