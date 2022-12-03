Businesses and individuals from across Gwent turned up to the 2022 South Wales Argus Business Awards evening at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus.
They were treated to a Champagne reception, a buffet, panel discussion and the awards ceremony.
The headline sponsors were Newport City Council and USW and the winner of Business of the Year was Monmouthshire Building Society.
Here is a selection of pictures from the night.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here