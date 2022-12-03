ANYONE dreaming of a white Christmas in Torfaen this year may be in for some disappointment, a new study suggests.

Research commissioned by lotterycritic.com found the council area - home to Cwmbran and Pontypool - is statistically the least likely in Wales to experience a dusting of snow on December 25 this year.

There's just a 0.69 per cent of Torfaen residents waking up to a dose of the white stuff that day, according to weather patterns over the past 20 years.

But in other parts of Gwent, you're in with a much bigger chance of a white Christmas, the researchers said.

Newport is the fourth-most likely council area in Wales to see some snow on Christmas Day, with a 53 per cent chance of snowfall.

In Caerphilly, there's a 44 per cent chance of a white Christmas, according to the study.

Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire feature lower down the list, but residents there still have a 30 per cent and a 12 per cent chance, respectively, of seeing at least 1cm of snow of December 25.

The study used daily climate observation data from 2001 to 2020, gathered from the CEDA Archive, which provides a range of weather data supplied by the Met Office.