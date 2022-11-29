THE daughter of an elderly hospital patient has condemned the leadership of the Welsh NHS after her mother waited 13 hours to be treated for suspected sepsis.

Sam Smith-Higgins said her mother, 87, fell ill on Saturday afternoon and had to be driven to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, because she was allegedly told an ambulance couldn't attend "unless she is unconscious".

At the hospital's A&E department, Ms Smith-Higgins, from Cwmbran, spent the remainder of the weekend cataloguing what she described as a "humanitarian crisis" in the nation's healthcare, including long waits for treatment, "distressed" patients left to their own devices, and overcrowded waiting areas where patients' relatives had to sit on the floor.

Emergency department staff were working "flat out" and apologetic for the standards on the ward, she claimed, and areas of the department had not been cleaned and were "minging".

"Just chatting to one of the nurses - she said they only have three nurses covering A&E right now," Ms Smith-Higgins said. "Three nurses? Wales’ capital city hospital on an international rugby day and three nurses. She kept apologising for not giving patients the care they deserve."

Ambulances outside the A&E department at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff. (Image: Sam Smith-Higgins)

Ms Smith-Higgins, a campaigner for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry, said her mother eventually started treatment at 3am on Sunday, but was then transferred later that day to an assessment unit without her family's knowledge.

"She was allowed to wander on her own to the toilet even though she is a fall risk," she told the Argus on Monday. "No ward is available. It’s unacceptable. I’m getting her out today as she is deteriorating in that horrendous assessment unit."

'It's a crisis'





Ms Smith-Higgins praised the "amazing" frontline staff at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, which runs the hospital, but said they felt forced to "apologise for poor patient care".

She said the Welsh Government should make healthcare its "number one priority".

"Forget everything else - Welsh people are literally dying and suffering needlessly," she said.

"It’s a crisis and needs to be treated as such - a humanitarian crisis," she told the Argus.

'Unacceptable'





Ms Smith-Higgins' account caught the attention of Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, who said: “While Labour ministers may have announced extra money to improve the state of A&E waiting rooms, there is little sign of it at UHW.

“These conditions are totally unacceptable, and are completely beneath the level of dignity that patients should expect to be treated in and that staff should expect to work in in a modern, wealthy country.

“I have written to the health board so we can understand what timescale they’re working to in order to improve these conditions, so patients and staff can at least expect to have somewhere to sit and a clean environment in our emergency department.”

What the health board has said

A spokesperson for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “We are very sorry to hear of Sam and her mother’s experience when in our in care.

“While we are unable to comment on individual cases, over the weekend, our Health Board was at a high level of escalation, with every clinical area at full capacity. Our staff are working incredibly hard, often in difficult circumstances to provide the best and most appropriate care, but acknowledge that this is not at the standard we would want.

“The health and social care system across Wales is experiencing significant and sustained pressure, which is having an impact on patient flow within our hospital and waiting times in our Emergency Unit.

“We are working closely with colleagues across the health system and Welsh Government, to identify ways in which we can alleviate pressures and improve the patient experience.

“We are aware that Sam and her mother are in contact with our concerns team who are working with them through our formal concerns process.”

The Welsh Government were both contacted for comment.