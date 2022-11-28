Users of the music streaming service, Spotify, have been reporting issues with their service 1pm.

Reports began to appear on Down Detector, a site used for reporting online outages, at around 12:50pm. Since then, reports have quickly spiked to more than 500 as users report issues primarily with the app.

At time of writing, 23% of reports cited issues with the audio streaming, 31% with the app and 46% with the website.

Is Spotify down?





Spotify has not yet confirmed any outage or issue with the service and the Spotify Status account has not yet tweeted about any issues.

However, hundreds of users have taken to Twitter to report their issues.

Many asked other users "Is Spotify down?", while others elaborated on their specific problem, as the website is currently unable to play any music.

One user wrote: "Anyone else’s Spotify down, or am I seeing things?".

Another simply said: "Spotify down"

You can check the status of Spotify on the Down Detector website here.

When will Spotify Wrapped 2022 be released?





As Spotify stops counting data from October 31, its rumoured Wrapped will come out a few weeks later.

With the website for the feature launched and hinting at the date sharing: “Wrapped is a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022. Keep listening to what you love, and we’ll shout when it’s ready.”

In the last few years, Spotify dropped the feature in early December, with 2021 dropping on December 1 and 2020 on December 2.

Meaning it's not too long until you’ll be able to see how your music summed up in 2022.