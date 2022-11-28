UPDATE 4.30pm: Gwent Police have confirmed that Tyrhys Hussain has now been found.

***

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy from Newport has been reported missing after not being seen since Saturday.

Tyrhys Hussain was last seen at his home at around 5.30pm on November 26.

Gwent Police have now launched a missing persons appeal to help find him.

Tyrhys has been described as slim, about 165cm tall, with medium length black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen he was wearing a navy Gucci coat with a hood, a grey Puma tracksuit with white stripes on the side, a bucket hat and he had a rucksack with him.

Anyone with any information that could help find him can call 101, quoting 2200399779, or can direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.