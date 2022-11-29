A FATHER and son from Newport have just returned from Qatar with treasured memories of Wales' first World Cup appearance in their lifetimes.

Gavin Waite and his son Kegan had the best view in the stadium when captain Gareth Bale smashed home a penalty in the 1-1 draw with the USA, and while the experience during the subsequent Iran defeat was less joyous, the pair can now look back on an unforgettable experience.

They've spent the past four years loyally supporting the Dragons in the Euros and World Cup qualifying campaigns, and when the opportunity to go to Qatar came calling, they jumped at the chance.

Gavin Waite and son Kegan, from Newport, have been in Qatar to support Wales in the World Cup. (Image: Gavin Waite)

“We arrived on Sunday afternoon, and we were staying in the cabins at one of the fan villages,” Mr Waite, 43, said. “It was very much a rushed accommodation, chucked together with some flat-pack furniture and a quick mop before everyone arrived.

“Some friends arrived a week later and there were still 50 or 60 workers trying fit the cabins out.

“That was a bit of a low point but apart from that it was a brilliant experience.”

Gavin Waite and son Kegan with Yma O Hyd singer Dafydd Iwan in Qatar. (Image: Gavin Waite)

Last Tuesday brought Wales’ Group B opener against the USA, and for Mr Waite and Kegan, 11, it was their first taste of the World Cup carnival atmosphere.

“We met loads of Wales fans, you’d see a bucket hat everywhere you turned,” Mr Waite said of the centre of Doha. “Then there were about 3,000 of us in the stadium, the atmosphere was really good.”

Wales started that match slowly and the USA went into half-time 1-0 up, before Rob Page’s side fought back for a draw.

Gavin Waite outside the stadium in Doha. (Image: Gavin Waite)

“The second half performance from Wales was brilliant,” Mr Waite said. “The highlight for me was being sat right behind the goal for the penalty. ITV panned to us when it was awarded, and my phone was going crazy.

“Being among those fans when the penalty went in was absolutely amazing.”

While it’s safe to say there was less to cheer during the “disappointing” 2-0 defeat to Iran, Mr Waite still looks back fondly on the experience – even if the Welsh fans were all “baking” in the sunny end of the stadium.

Gavin Waite's son Kegan meets Senegal fans in Qatar. (Image: Gavin Waite)

Away from the matches, Mr Waite and Kegan met Yma O Hyd singer Dafydd Iwan, and were able to soak up the atmosphere with fans from other countries.

“The whole fan village was full – there were fans from America, Mexico, Brazil and everyone seemed to be getting along,” he said.

“The beer situation probably let the Welsh fans down. I think we needed it to get us going a bit. I’d never realised how reserved the UK’s fans are [without it] – the African and South American fans were enjoying life and football, and we were all quiet with our heads down.”

Gavin Waite's son Kegan meets a Mexico fan in Qatar. (Image: Gavin Waite)

Wales will now play England in their final group game, knowing anything other than a win will mean the end of their tournament.

“Personally, I think that’s it, but I’d like to be proved otherwise,” Mr Waite said of Wales’ chances of qualifying for the knockout stages. “I’d rather they try their best and lose 6-0. They’ve got to go with an all-or-nothing attitude.”

Nevertheless, he predicted a 2-0 win for Wales on Tuesday, admitting “I’ve gone with my heart and not my head”.