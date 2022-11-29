A TEENAGER is facing cocaine and cannabis trafficking charges.
Joshua Seivwright, 19, from Newport, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.
He is accused of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis.
The charges are alleged to have taken place between October 19 and November 24.
Seivwright, of Dewstow Street, was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on December 29.
