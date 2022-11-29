A FOURTH officer at Gwent Police has been suspended after allegations of racist, misogynistic and homophobic messages surfaced.

It follows reports in the Sunday Times earlier this month of messages found on the phone of a retired police sergeant Ricky Jones who took his own life two years ago, which his family shared with the newspaper.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) has said several serving officers were under investigation.

Gwent Police confirmed last week they have suspended three officers in relation to the allegations.

And now, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner confirmed a fourth officer has been suspended, while another has been placed on ‘restricted duties’.

This comes as the force faces fresh allegations of failing domestic abuse survivors who have spoken out about the lack of support they have been given – with one victim alleging she was told “to get a grip of herself” and said she was “being dramatic”.

Gwent Police are being investigated by the IOPC and Wiltshire Police following the emergence of the allegations.

IOPC director for Wales Catrin Evans said: “I recognise that many people will find the messages aired in the public domain, apparently shared among police officers, highly disturbing.

“On the basis of our assessment of the conduct referrals received so far, we have decided that an independent investigation is essential to maintain public confidence.

"We will be investigating the alleged involvement of a number of serving Gwent Police officers in sharing offensive messages.

“We will keep the involvement of any further serving and former officers under review as more information comes to light.

“We will need to progress a full download of data from the phone of Mr Ricky Jones.

“I would ask for patience while we undertake our enquiries as swiftly and thoroughly as possible.”