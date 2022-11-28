A GWENT Police officer is facing a disciplinary hearing over allegations he punched a member of the public in a city centre pub.

PC Simon Rohman is said to have been restrained by bouncers on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly after an alleged incident at the Brewhouse in Cardiff.

The officer is due to attend a gross misconduct hearing this week on Friday, December 2 at the Old Gwent Police headquarters, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.

MORE NEWS: Man, 79, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

PC Rohman faces the following two allegations:

On September 30, 2021 in Cardiff city centre he was asked to leave the Brewhouse following a physical and verbal altercation with two members of the public which resulted in him being restrained by door staff in public view and his arrest for being drunk and disorderly.

On September 30, 2021 in Cardiff city centre while inside the Brewhouse he was involved in a physical and verbal altercation with two members of the public and can be seen on CCTV hitting one of them with a closed fist.

His gross misconduct hearing will take place before Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly.