WALES fans are preparing for tonight’s game against England, with qualification still a possibility.

Following Friday’s loss to Iran, Rob Page’s men need results to go their way on the final group game to make the last 16 of their first World Cup in 64 years.

Wales can progress if they beat England and USA and Iran draw; or if they beat England by four or more goals, and either USA or Iran win.

Hundreds of schoolchildren packed out Rodney Parade for the Iran game, but the fan zone at the stadium will be re-opened to the public tonight.

The fan zone opens from 12.30pm, showing Netherlands v Qatar from 3pm. At 6pm, Tinty & The Bucket Hats will take to the stage to build up to the big game (kick off 7pm).

Welsh fans watching the USA game at the fan zone at Rodney Parade. (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson said: “It’s the big one. Wales face England at the World Cup this Tuesday evening and fans can look forward to watching all the action at the Football Fan Zone in Newport.

“Over 500 fans descended on Rodney Parade to watch Wales feature in a World Cup for the first time since 1958 when they faced the USA in the opening group game.

“And now fans can come back together at Rodney Parade on Tuesday to watch Rob Page’s team and enjoy all the action on a big screen.”

Charlie Davies, who watched Wales’ opener at the fan zone, said: “Wales v England is a massive rivalry.

“It would be great if we could get something from that.

“They got some good players. Saka is one to look out for, I thought he was very good [against Iran].

“We just need to capitalise on our own strengths to get to where we need to be.”

Hundreds of fans have also travelled to Tenerife to follow Wales at the World Cup, with Wigan Pier being the venue of choice for many for watching tonight’s game.

Nigel Harris, from Barry Island, returned home on Sunday from watching the first two games in Tenerife.

“We’re just having a brilliant experience with all the Welsh fans here,” he said.

“Everywhere you go you see people in Welsh shirts, bucket hats, so we’re getting a full-on experience without being in Qatar.”

And of course, pubs and clubs around Gwent will be showing the game, including an “indoor fan zone” at Vibez Superclub and Tiny Rebel, which has said there is only standing room left available.